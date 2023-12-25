The whole celebration is, if you think about it, one big routine - starting around December 1 and finishing when the last of the turkey sandwiches have left the fridge.

We watch the same films religiously and deck the halls with the same dusty decorations. We sing the same dozen or so songs and play the same family games.

The repetitiveness, every December, is like a cosy blanket. Maybe, just maybe, it’s time we stepped outside our Christmas comfort zone and told a new story.

Enter, ChatGPT.

We asked the super-smart AI to write a story called The Newport Before Christmas - and it delivered like Father Christmas on December 25.

We told the bot the story must be set in Newport (the south Wales one), in an alternate reality where Christmas does not exist.

We join Gareth and Eira in the “quaint village” of Caerleon, where that nightmarish Newport is about to change…

It was the Newport before Christmas, and there was an unusual stillness in the air.

The festive spirit was not yet known, and the joyous celebration of Christmas was yet to be discovered.

In the quaint village of Caerleon, nestled beneath the shadows of the Roman Amphitheatre, lived a humble cobbler named Gareth.

Gareth was known for his kind heart and craftsmanship, but at this time of year he felt a void.

His little workshop, adorned with the echoes of hammers and the scent of leather, seemed to lack the warmth that Christmas would bring.

One chilly evening, as Gareth worked on a pair of shoes for the town's mayor, he noticed an elderly woman standing by his doorway.

The woman was weary and cold, with only a thin shawl to protect her from the biting wind.

"Come in, dear," Gareth said. He welcomed her with a smile and invited her to sit by the cozy fireplace. "What brings you out in this weather?"

The woman, whose name was Eira, shared her story. She spoke of a magical place where people celebrated the spirit of giving and kindness during the winter solstice.

Eira described the joy of decorating trees, exchanging gifts, and sharing festive feasts—a celebration known as Christmas.

Gareth felt a spark within him.

Inspired by Eira's warmth and vision of a joyous celebration, he decided to bring the spirit of Christmas to Newport.

He began by crafting small trinkets from leftover leather, fashioning them into simple ornaments.

With the help of the town's children, he adorned a towering pine tree in the centre of Caerleon, overlooking the ancient amphitheatre.

The twinkling lights and handmade decorations transformed the village into a scene of wonder and merriment.

Word spread quickly, reaching ears across Newport.

Excitement filled the air as the townsfolk gathered around the festive tree.

The spirit of Christmas, once unknown, now danced through the streets of Newport.

Mayor Morgan, who had received his repaired shoes from Gareth, joined the festivities with a twinkle in his eye.

He thanked Gareth for bringing this newfound joy and declared that from that day forward, Christmas would be a time of love, generosity, and togetherness.

As the people of Newport shared heartfelt moments and exchanged little gifts, Gareth realised: the true magic of Christmas lay not in grand gestures but in the simple act of kindness.

The spirit of sharing had illuminated their hearts, creating a bond that transcended the ordinary.

"That's what Christmas means," Gareth whispered.

He watched his people embrace the holiday spirit and, in that magical moment, surrounded by laughter and love, he understood.

The warmth of Christmas came not from the trinkets on the tree, but from the generosity within their hearts.

And so, in Newport, a tradition was born.