KACI SPENCER, 21, of Hospital Close, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for nine months and has to pay £414 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Mini Cooper car on April 29.

KIRK EDWARDS, 26, of Risca Road, Newport was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing three vapes worth £15 from a shop on Commercial Street and food valued at £31.50 from Tesco on October 23 and November 7 respectively.

ELVIS PLAKALLI, 26, of Bloomfield Close, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to provide a specimen for analysis on July 11 and he admitted drink driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on October 30.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

LINDA FARRANT, 41, of Tamar Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £143 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on May 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NABEELA KAID, 35, of Albion Court, Newport was banned from driving for 10 months and ordered to pay £730 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified on Usk Way on October 19.

MARK DONOVAN, 58, of Squires Close, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £95 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW ROBERT GRAY, 41, Beaumaris Drive, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES HUSSEY, 26, of Longcroft Road, Caldicot must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRIAN SALATHIEL, 35, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo must pay £168 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A467 in Abertillery on June 15.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DONNA CORDELIA MILLER, 52, of Coed Eva Mill, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £210 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on May 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ELIZABETH MOORE, 50, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on May 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GLENN MORGAN, 42, of Northfield Road, Caerleon, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street on May 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LISA JAYNE MORGAN-LOVESEY, 52, of Ty Isaf Park Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £260 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on May 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARTYN LEADBETTER, 48, of Ty Isaf Park Crescent, Pontymister, Risca must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements by failing to attend appointments.