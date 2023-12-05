The former Oasis star has revealed he will be returning to the Welsh capital in 2024 after performing a sold-out show at Cardiff Castle back in 2019.

British music icon Gallagher and his band will perform in Cardiff on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Summer 2024 shows!

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8th December, 9am

🎟: https://t.co/IDypX2TTt2 pic.twitter.com/hSzgovM0aa — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) December 4, 2023

The gig will feature a set of songs that includes a wide selection of Oasis classics as well as a cross-section of material from the past dozen years of his highly successful career as a solo artist.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday (December 8).

The news comes off the back of the release of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds' new album Council Skies, which came out in June, as well as a massive year for the band which has already seen a 26-date tour of the USA and huge UK summer headline performances.

The show for Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds back to Cardiff Castle.

"They delivered an incredible show last time and we have no doubt this will be another memorable night.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are the latest headliner revealed for what promises to be an incredible summer at Cardiff Castle.

They join the likes of the Manic Street Preachers, Avril Lavigne, Rick Astley and JLS as acts that have already been confirmed as performing at the castle during the 2024 summer.

How to get tickets to see Noel Gallagher at Cardiff Castle in 2024

Tickets for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds gig at Cardiff Castle in 2024 go on general sale on Friday (December 8) at 9am.

You can purchase tickets via the DEPOT Live website here or through Ticketmaster.

Other acts performing at Cardiff Castle in 2024

Cardiff Castle is set to play host to a range of other big-name artists during the 2024 summer.

The acts and dates already announced are:

June 14 – The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer with support from Teen Mortgage

– The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer with support from Teen Mortgage July 2 – Avril Lavigne with support from Simple Plan

– Avril Lavigne with support from Simple Plan July 5 – Manic Street Preachers and Suede

– Manic Street Preachers and Suede July 6 – Manic Street Preachers and Suede

– Manic Street Preachers and Suede July 7 – JLS

– JLS July 10 – Rick Astley

– Rick Astley July 12 – IDLES

– IDLES July 17 – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

– Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds July 18 – Madness

– Madness July 26 – Tom Grennan

For more information visit the DEPOT Live website.