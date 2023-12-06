A MAN was warned he faces jail for strangling a female victim.
Anthony Scarfi, 46, was due to be sentenced at Newport Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and assault by beating.
Judge Carl Harrison adjourned the case to allow the unrepresented defendant the opportunity to hire a lawyer as he does not qualify for legal aid.
He told Scarfi: “These are very serious allegations that you are facing.
“I’m going to give you further time in order to secure legal representation.”
The case was adjourned for sentence to take place on January 5 next year.
Scarfi, formerly of Cwmbran, now of Chepstow Road, Newport was granted conditional bail.
The offences took place in Cwmbran on April 29.
