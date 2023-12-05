FOUR men were arrested as police carried out dawn raids across Newport this morning.
Officers carried our warrants at three addresses across Newport following an investigation into the conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Gwent.
Two men aged 32 and 56 were arrested at the properties and remain in police custody.
A further two men aged 32 and 45 were arrested following the warrants in connection with the investigation.
👮♂️Officers carried out warrants at three addresses in the early hours of this morning following an extensive investigation into the conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Gwent. 👮♀️— Heddlu Gwent (@heddlugwent) December 5, 2023
🚨 Two men from the Newport area were arrested at the properties and remain in police custody. pic.twitter.com/xhJJXxmduz
In a video uploaded by the force sees the police preparing to exercise the warrant and making their way to the scene.
The video also sees officers smashing down a door to gain access to one of the properties.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article