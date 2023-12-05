FOUR men were arrested as police carried out dawn raids across Newport this morning.

Officers carried our warrants at three addresses across Newport following an investigation into the conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Gwent.

Two men aged 32 and 56 were arrested at the properties and remain in police custody.

A further two men aged 32 and 45 were arrested following the warrants in connection with the investigation.

In a video uploaded by the force sees the police preparing to exercise the warrant and making their way to the scene.

The video also sees officers smashing down a door to gain access to one of the properties.