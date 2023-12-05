Officers carried our warrants at three addresses across Newport following an investigation into the conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Gwent.

Two men aged 32 and 56 were arrested at the properties and remain in police custody.

A further two men aged 32 and 45 were arrested following the warrants in connection with the investigation.

In a video uploaded by the force sees the police preparing to exercise the warrant and making their way to the scene.

The video also sees officers smashing down a door to gain access to one of the properties.