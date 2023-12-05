The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 12am to 3pm on Thursday (December 7) with heavy rain forecast likely to cause flooding and disruption to travel.

It will affect all of South Wales including Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea with some areas expected to get up to 80mm of rain.

Yellow warning of rain affecting Wales https://t.co/iYjiqYOVyJ pic.twitter.com/yMuesBpCYF — Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) December 5, 2023

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across South Wales due to heavy rain.

The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Disruptions to bus and train services

Spray and flooding on roads

Flooding of homes and businesses

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Rain is expected to arrive into the region during Wednesday evening, becoming persistent overnight and turning heavier during Thursday.

"Rain is expected to clear away during Thursday afternoon. 30-40 mm is likely to fall quite widely, with peaks of 60-80 mm over higher parts of the Brecon Beacons."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the heavy rain warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

See the areas of South Wales that will be impacted by the yellow weather warning. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and possible flooding

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning on Thursday and the risk of flooding it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding.

"If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance.

"It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across south Wales from 12am until 3pm on Thursday, December 7.