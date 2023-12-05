CONCERNS are growing about the welfare of a missing Newport man who was last seen in a yellow and grey raincoat.
Jonathan Thomas Scott,38, was last seen at around 1.30pm on Friday 1 December in Aubrey Hames Close, Newport.
He was last seen wearing a yellow and grey raincoat and is believed to be in possession of a pushbike.
The 38-year-old also has links to the Pill and Llanwern areas of Newport and officers are concerned for his welfare.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information on Jonathan's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300404393.
“He is also urged to get in touch with us.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here