Jonathan Thomas Scott,38, was last seen at around 1.30pm on Friday 1 December in Aubrey Hames Close, Newport.

He was last seen wearing a yellow and grey raincoat and is believed to be in possession of a pushbike.

The 38-year-old also has links to the Pill and Llanwern areas of Newport and officers are concerned for his welfare.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information on Jonathan's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300404393.

“He is also urged to get in touch with us.”