Around 70 people - some who had travelled from as far as West Wales and Birmingham - gathered in the group's hall on Greenway Drive on Sunday, December 3, to mark the special occasion.

Three large collages were placed on the wall packed with photos and newspaper cuttings of the division's achievements over the years. Members are marking the centenary year by raising money for a defibrillator to be fitted to the outside of their hall - to donate visit https://tinyurl.com/mwdzv943

Guests at the party enjoyed looking at photos of the division's achievements. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Rhys Collier, the divisional officer in charge of Griffithstown St John Ambulance, told Cwmbran Life that his mum and dad, his sister, and his grandfather have all been part of the organisation.

He said: "The division was originally formed in 1923. A large part of my family has been involved over the 100 years and we're really excited to be celebrating.

"We offer a load of different life-saving courses, whether that be first aid at work, defibrillation, lots of life-saving skills. We also offer children's courses if, Heaven forbid, your child is ever in need. We train that here locally in Griffithstown.

The 100th anniversary party featured a wall display of photos from the division. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

"We are a volunteer organisation so we do give our time and effort every week and we do encourage people who do want to pursue a career in the NHS."

Rod Collier, Rhys' dad, has had many roles since he joined St John Ambulance as a child, first becoming the officer in charge when his father died in 1976, and later serving as county commissioner for Cardiff, regional commissioner for Cardiff, the Vale, Mid Glamorgan and Merthyr, and deputy chief commander.

He said: "My father brought me along when I was about 10 to the local nursing cadet division and then it just transpired from there."

Rod Collier outside St John Ambulance's hall in Griffithstown. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

He said many Griffithstown-trained members had gone on to careers in the sector.

"From memory, there have been eight doctors, too many nurses to count, opticians, podiatrists, social workers, paramedics, physios and ambulance service workers," he said. "So I think as a division we've contributed well to that sector."

More than 250 members of the public have been trained by the Griffithstown division this year on two courses, one on how to use a defibrillator and the other on essential first aid life-saving skills.

St John Ambulance uniforms from the past were on display. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Cllr Anthony Hunt, Torfaen Council leader and ward member for Griffithstown, told the room: "People like you give so much back to our community to make it so much stronger.

"There is no better example of that than the work St John Ambulance does in our community and beyond.

"Really what makes St John Ambulance for me is the work you do with young people.

"It's so apparent that the great contribution that you make to young people through the Badgers and the Cadets. It shows how much those young people get out of the work that they do with you, how many skills they pick up and how many life skills they learn."