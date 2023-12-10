The Golden Lion in Magor has been bought by pub entrepreneurs Iain Jackson and Darren Jones who already own the Castle Inn in Caldicot.

The pub is due to reopen on Saturday, December 16, as the Golden Lion Bar & Grill after the duo spotted a gap in the local market for a steak house.

Mr Jackson has built a reputation as a chef in south Wales having previously run the kitchens at the Priory Hotel in Caerleon, Rougemont School and Queen’s Hotel in Newport, and the Custom House in Penarth.

Former professional footballer Mr Jones had three spells at Newport County AFC and formed a business partnership with Mr Jackson whilst general manager at the Queen’s Hotel.

Iain Jackson (left) and Darren Jones (Image: Kevin Ward Media)

Mr Jones said: “We’ve been interested in the Golden Lion for some time and we know how loved it is as a pub in Magor and the surrounding area, and how devastated the community was when it closed.

“The history of the pub is important, but we also want to see it flourish tin the future and that is why we have decided to reopen as a steak house.

“We think there is a gap in the market, with nothing like what we are doing in the local area. In fact, you probably have to travel to Cardiff or Bristol to experience what we will be delivering at the Golden Lion.

“We think people will really like what we have planned as it will be something new and different for the area.

“We still want to be the local village pub, but with a fantastic grill to complement the bar.”

The Golden Lion will serve a variety of steaks including rump, sirloin and ribeye, along with gammon, chicken, seafood and vegetarian options, also offering a choice of burgers and starters.

Select items from the Golden Lion Bar & Grill menu

8oz rump steak served with tomato, field mushrooms, garlic confit in beef dripping (£16)

4-hour braised shoulder of Welsh lamb (£20)

Loaded fries, melted mozzarella, chill and spring onion, ranch sauce, topped with crispy beef or shredded chicken (£8)

Falafel burger, pepper humous, tomato chutney, served on a toasted brioche (V) (£14)

Roasted stuffed butternut squash, Moroccan spiced couscous, toasted pumpkin seeds (Vg) (£12)

Bookings will be taken via the OpenTable app. The pub website will be live in the coming days at www.thegoldenlionmagor.com