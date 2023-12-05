Although there will continue to be challenges, particularly financial ones; for many people as well as the public sector, there have also been positive achievements and there are promising developments on the horizon.

In 2023, Newport was also chosen by the Royal Foundation as one of six flagship locations across the UK that will work with the Royal Foundation’s Homewards programme to end homelessness. As part of this, we welcomed the Prince of Wales to Newport where he spent time with people who had experienced homelessness.

In June we hosted Wales National Armed Forces Day which was a fantastic event and in October held the very successful Newport Food Festival which took place over three days for the first time.

We supported local businesses with grants and rate relief, we welcomed new ventures including Tramshed Tech which is operating from the former railway station in the city centre.

Last month, the chancellor of the exchequer announced a south east Wales investment zone. At the heart of this will be the city’s compound semi-conductor cluster – the first in the world.

This has the potential to bring huge benefits to the city, the region and the country by providing the support needed to help this hi-tech industry become a scientific superpower.

An investment zone could be significantly advantageous bringing more highly skilled jobs, inward investment and economic growth which would translate into prosperity for our communities.

Delivery of an investment zone will complement the work already under way to establish a National Institute of Technology for Wales in Newport.

We look forward to working with the industry, both governments, respected academic institutions, our regional partners and stakeholders to ensure the investment zone delivers on its promise.

In 2024, the council will continue to work with partners to help the most vulnerable members of our community.

This year we have seen our communities come together to support each other through the cost-of-living crisis. I’m proud that, as a council, we have supported this and of the considerable work that is being done – often unheralded and out of the public gaze – with families and individuals by our dedicated teams.

I would urge anyone who is struggling now, or in the future, to get in touch. We live in difficult times, but help is at hand. There is support available.

I hope you all have a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year.