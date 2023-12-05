AN ELECTION is taking place this week to fill a vacancy on Chepstow Town Council.
Two candidates are standing in the St Kingsmark ward by-election, with Keith Eric James Allen representing the Welsh Conservatives and Amy Thompson-Lancaster the Welsh Labour candidate.
Polls are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, December 7.
