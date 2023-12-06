After Michael Buble was revealed as the face of Christmas at Asda this year, one of the superstores in Barry decided to invite the musical maestro down for an impromptu performance to spread a bit of Christmas cheer.

When we say they invited down Michael Buble… The man himself was a bit busy (probably filming a few more of those ads), but that didn’t stop Asda at the Waterfront putting on a swinging show.

Michael Buble sang to Asda shoppers (Image: Asda)

However THE Buble wasn't available so alsong came local impersonator Richard Evans (Image: Asda)

At around midday on December 2, a member of staff on the help desk called the Buble down - the queue for popular local impersonator Richard Evans to show off his singing chops.

Mr Evans came down to the front of the store, announced over the tannoy the famous line and began serenading Asda shoppers.

Watch the video below as "Michael Buble" sings in Asda

Asda thanked colleagues over the busy Christmas period (Image: Asda)

A spokesperson for the store said: “Richard sang a cheery mixture of Christmas favourites and Michael Buble classics at the front of the store, while customers shopped and enjoyed the entertainment with a glass of Prosecco.

“Customers also enjoyed the icing-topped Christmas cake and mince pies which were taste-matched against similar M&S products.

“Michael Buble's perfume range was also super popular with the crowd as they sang along to the incredible tunes.”

Staff enjoyed the event (Image: Asda)

Mr Evans bringing a bit of Christmas cheer to the store (Image: Asda)

And the man himself in action... (Image: PA Media)

Organiser Natalie Jones, optical manager and wellbeing ambassador, said the event was held to thank customers and colleagues for their support over the bust Christmas period.

“We wanted to start off our Christmas celebrations in style for both colleagues and customers,” said Ms Jones.

“Our colleagues work incredibly hard at this time of year and we wanted to say a massive thank you for their support with a fun festive treat and we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.”

