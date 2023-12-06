The Myfanwy Haycock poetry trail was installed in Pontypool Park in June this year and signifies areas where the journalist, born in Pontnewynydd in 1913, who also worked as a freelance illustrator, drew inspiration from.

Torfaen Borough Council has agreed to award funding from a reserve fund that was established from the Pontypool Regeneration Partnership to develop and deliver engagement activities with local schools as well as a web presence for the trail.

Pontypool Community Council has been asked to contribute the same amount.

The borough council said the trail is aligned with its plans to raise the profile of the park and strengthen the links between it and the town.

A report by the council’s director for communities said: “The trail has already attracted attention from local and Welsh media programmes, raising awareness of the offer at Pontypool Park.”

There is £59,911 in the reserve which has been used to support projects developed jointly with Pontypool Community Council since the regeneration partnerships ceased operating in 2015.

The chairperson of the community council’s regeneration group was consulted supported the allocation of funding from the borough council’s reserve.