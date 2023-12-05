Live

Aberfan 'locks down' as armed officers respond to assault

South Wales Police
Emergency
By Sam Portillo

  • Emergency services are responding to serious assault that took place on Moy Road in Aberfan just before 9.10am today.
  • Armed officers are in the area.
  • Police have asked that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident.
  • One person has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos