- Emergency services are responding to serious assault that took place on Moy Road in Aberfan just before 9.10am today.
- Armed officers are in the area.
- Police have asked that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident.
- One person has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.
