- South Wales Police were called just before 9.10am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan.
- The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
- South Wales Police have confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Merthyr on suspicion of attempted murder.
- He is currently in police custody.
- Chief Inspector Rob Miles is set to provide an update at Merthyr Tydfil Police Station.
