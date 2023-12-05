Jonathan Thomas Scott, 38, was initially reported as missing earlier on the morning of Tuesday, December 5, after not being seen since Friday afternoon in Aubrey Hames Close, Newport.

He was wearing a yellow and grey raincoat and believed to be in possession of a pushbike.

The 38-year-old also has links to the Pill and Llanwern areas of Newport and officers were growing concerned for his welfare.

Gwent Police confirmed he had been found on their official X, formerly Twitter, account at 1.20pm on Tuesday afternoon.

They thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

The full statement read: "Jonathan Thomas Scott, from Newport who had been reported as missing to police, has now been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."