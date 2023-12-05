South Wales Police were called just before 9.10am this morning, Tuesday, December 5, with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan.

Armed officers are carrying out a search of the immediate area after the suspect fled the scene of the incident.

Local schools have entered lockdown procedures to keep pupils safe while the incident is ongoing.

South Wales Police have asked that people continue to avoid the area while they complete their search.

The Welsh Ambulance Service conveyed the woman to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Local MP Gerald Jones and MS Dawn Bowden say they have spoken to the police about the “serious incident”.

Both have encouraged residents to cooperate with police in the area.

Pictures from the scene show a police vehicle blocking access to Moy Road, with the street cordoned off and officers still patrolling the neighbourhood.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said they sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene, where advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.

The patient was transferred to hospital by road.

Schools and community centres in the Merthyr village, including Greenfield School and The Trinity Childcare and Family Centre, have locked their doors to keep children and staff safe while the incident is ongoing.