Six schools in Aberfan have gone into lockdown following the stabbing of a 29-year-old woman on Tuesday (December 5).
Armed police are searching for a male suspect after a 29-year-old woman was stabbed in an incident in Moy Road, Aberfan, at around 9.10am on Tuesday.
The woman has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.
Schools and a community centre have closed as a precaution.
#UPDATE | South Wales Police were called just before 9.10am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, #Aberfan, #Merthyr.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) December 5, 2023
The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and enquiries are ongoing to find him. pic.twitter.com/6a4Z7DSb3W
South Wales Police said: “The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and inquiries are ongoing to find him. A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers.
“Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe whilst the incident is ongoing.
“We continue to request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident.
“The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”
You can keep up to date with the incident via our live blog here.
Schools in lockdown after stabbing in Aberfan
Up to six schools have gone into lockdown as a result of the stabbing in Aberfan.
The six schools that have confirmed they are in lockdown on advice from police, according to The Independent, are:
- Greenfield Special School
- Trinity Child & Family Centre
- Ysgol Rhyd Y Grug
- Ynysowen Nursery School
- Afon Taf High School
- Abercanaid Community School
Pictures from the scene show a police vehicle blocking access to Moy Road, with the street cordoned off and officers still patrolling the neighbourhood.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here