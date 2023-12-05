At some point in the past week trespassers gained access to Cineworld at Friars Walk.

Cineworld’s security team worked with police officers to remove the trespassers "swiftly".

A spokesperson for Cineworld said: "We are aware of a recent instance of trespassers gaining access to Cineworld Newport, on Friars Walk.

“Our security team worked to swiftly and safely remove these individuals with the support of local police, and there is no ongoing disruption at the cinema.”

Over the years, cinemas in Newport's Clarence Place and Bridge Street have closed - and the future doesn’t look bright for the Friars Walk cinema.

The cinema closed in March 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions - but did not re-open alongside the cinema in Spytty when the restrictions were eased.

The chain furloughed most of its staff, and began to develop and implement cost-saving measures to help the company survive the pandemic.

Friars Walk confirmed to the Argus last year that the cinema chain is still leasing its city centre site.

Cineworld announced it was beginning Chapter 11 cases or “reorganisation bankruptcy", in September 2022 in hopes of tackling debt levels exacerbated by slower admissions since the pandemic.

Cineworld stock plummeted by 42.58 per cent in February 2023 amidst its ongoing battle with debts of $6 billion.