The lines are open from 8am until 6pm Monday to Friday, 8am until midday on Saturdays, and 10am 2pm on Sundays, and will remain on these hours for the foreseeable future.

Patients for any hospitals managed by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are asked to contact the booking centre on 01495 765055 during these hours if they have an enquiry relating to any of the following specialities:

Cardiology;

Care of the elderly;

Clinical pharmacology;

Diabetes and endocrinology;

Gastroenterology;

General surgery;

Gynaecology;

Haematology;

Infectious diseases;

Nephrology;

Neurology;

Paediatrics;

Respiratory;

Rheumatology;

Sleep;

Vascular.

Patients are also advised that the centre's teams are contacting patients via telephone and will be calling from a number beginning with 0330.

If any patients have moved address or changed a phone number and are awaiting an appointment with one of these specialities, they should inform the health board.