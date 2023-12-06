At around 10pm on Friday, December 1, Mr Davies spoke of an “unbelievable situation” after calling 999.

“Unbelievable situation tonight called 999 to seek police assistance and basically told ‘your [sic] on your own,” he said, posting to X (formerly Twitter).

The following morning, the account belonging to the Monmouthshire Labour Party shared the post, saying: “Oh. The consequences of your own actions…”

At around 5pm that same day, Monmouthshire Labour said they had deleted the post and sent an apology, saying “the context was not understood”.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire Labour said they took down the social post "almost immediately" and had apologised to Mr Davies, adding: "As far as Monmouthshire Labour is concerned, the matter is now closed."

South Wales Police say they attended the Bonvilston area at around 8.20pm on December 1 and located a 41-year-old man who was taken to hospital.

Conservative Monmouth MP David TC Davies has said it was “disturbing” the Monmouthshire Labour party had taken the decision to post the jibe.

“It’s disturbing that Monmouthshire Labour deemed it appropriate to trivialise a very serious situation – and was forced to take down the post after provoking an online outrage,” he said.

Cllr Richard John, leader of the Conservatives in Monmouthshire County Council, said the post was “incredibly callous and misjudged”.

He added: “All politicians are humans who are entitled to a safe and private family life. Anyone who thought that was an appropriate thing to say is totally unfit to be an elected representative.”

Andrew RT Davies declined to comment.