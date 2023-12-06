Great Western Railway is warning travellers that there will be significant disruption to its rail services on Thursday, December 7, because of industrial action by drivers’ union Aslef.

Newport and Cardiff train stations will have no direct service to and from London Paddington on the day, with some parts of GWR service having no service at all, including Bath Spa for those travelling to the Christmas market.

Customers are advised to travel before or after Thursday and a very limited service will run on some routes between:

London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads (not calling at Bath);

London and Oxford;

Reading and Basingstoke;

Reading and Redhill (peak time only);

Reading and Newbury (peak time only);

Westbury and Swindon (peak time only);

Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads;

Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple (peak time only);

Exeter St Davids and Exmouth (calling at Exeter Central, Digby and Topsham only);

Plymouth and Gunnislake;

Penzance and St Ives;

Due to planned engineering work the Night Riviera sleeper is cancelled.

Trains will also start later and finish earlier, customers are advised to check the time of last trains and warned trains will be busier. GWR said it is not possible for a bus replacement service to operate.