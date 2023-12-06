This follows a 19-day closure of the Ebbw Vale line while work to complete the multi-million-pound upgrade to the railway track was completed.

The work, which was first announced in September 2022, included the addition of a seven-mile passing loop, upgraded platforms, new customer information screens, signage and a new signalling system.

An additional platform has also been installed at Newbridge station, and the signalling system has been implemented around the Park Junction area, with the aim of improving the resilience and reliability of passenger and freight journeys.

The whole project was a part of the investment to create a new hourly service between Ebbw Vale and Newport, which the Argus had previously fought for with the “Get Us Back on Track” campaign.

In order to combat some anti-social behaviour that had been seen on the line, the British Transport Police and Gwent officers have been completing joint patrols at each station on the route, supplemented by Transport for Wales adding extra security on the trains during evening and weekend times.

However, this additional security is temporary and should not be expected to become a permanent fixture.

Ticket vending machines have been included on the new platforms at Newbridge and Llanhilleth in a bid to crack down on the issues of fare evasion on the line, along with revenue protection officers who will be present along the routes to ensure all passengers have a valid ticket.

Transport for Wales have confirmed that a permanent timetable will be coming into effect on Friday, December 10, and will run until June 2024.

A further announcement is expected later this week as to when planned new services on the Ebbw Vale line will be starting.

Class-197 trains will be serving the Ebbw Vale line once they are cleared to safely operate on the line in mid-2024, and in the interim, most services will be operated by Class 150 trains and one three-car Class 170 train, say Transport for Wales.

Once the electrification of the Rhymney line is complete, Class 231 Stadler trains will also be serving the Ebbw Vale line, as a replacement for the 150s and 197s, and will be in four-car formation.

Writing on Facebook, Islwyn MS Rhianon Passmore said: “These units have been built specifically for TfW and offer a huge improvement in passenger comfort, onboard environment, reliability, and capacity.

“All our new classes of train have been built brand new for TfW with a design spec that’s tailored for services on the Wales and Borders network.”

The £70 million project has been funded by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council with financial support from the Welsh Government’s Department for Transport and Network Rail.