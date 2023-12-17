One of their main aims was to focus "on clearing the backlog of those waiting for treatment".

Although waiting times across NHS Wales dental services have gone down since last April, it is still not as low as pre-pandemic levels.

The Argus also found that it’s not easy to get onto the waiting list.

On Tuesday, December 5, the issue was once again brought to the forefront as ministers in the House of Commons were told "teeth do not grow on trees" and MPs have raised concerns around accessing dental care.

Why is it tough to book an NHS dentist appointment?

The Royal College of Surgeons of England issued a statement in November telling the public that NHS Wales waiting lists are on the rise, with surgeons warning that “winter pressures will place staff under substantial pressure across the healthcare system”.

Jon Barry, director in Wales at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said: “The waiting game is agonising for patients, with many on the list enduring significant pain and unable to get on with their lives.

"We also know that longer waits can lead to the need for more complex surgeries for some patients.”

Barry said: “As winter approaches, we urge the Welsh government and health bodies to focus on recruitment and increasing staff satisfaction within the NHS without delay.

"I cannot speak highly enough of all those in our system, and a drop in the waiting lists next month would be a welcome gift as we approach Christmas”.

Do residents know how to book an NHS dentist appointment?

Laila, 38, owner of Glamour Parlour in the Kingsway Centre has lived in Newport for more than 10 years and said: “I haven’t been called for a dentist appointment in two years.

"But the last time I went, they said my teeth were doing fine so I have no complaints”.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) says that patients should be called in for a check-up between three months to 24 months depending on their dental health.

Shahzad Noor, 41, owner of the Smart Mobile Accessories stand in Kingsway Centre said: “I have only been in Newport for a year so new patients are not treated as priority.

"There is a long waiting list”.

Asif Ashraf, 49, has been living in Gwent since birth and works at Top Image Nursery on Commercial Road.

He said: “I go whenever I’m called in for an appointment. Usually, they’re annual check-ups or once every six months."

But Asif says Aneurin Bevan refer you to your own dentist first, before going through them.

The last time Asif needed urgent dental care was when he had to get a new filling.

“I was putting up with the pain for almost two years, called up and waited a few days to get a temporary filling put in. Then it’s another two or three weeks for the actual procedure”.

How do you book an NHS dentist appointment?

Call up the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Dental Helpline on 01633 744387 and you are faced with two options.

Press option ‘1’ for a routine appointment and you will be asked to either leave a voice message with your contact details or send them an email to ABBDental.Helpline@wales.nhs.uk .

Press option ‘2’ if you are housebound for home or hospital visit, or need an emergency appointment.

Sending an email to Aneurin Bevan pings a reply back to you with bits of information on the high demand for NHS dentists and that you should keep trying to contact them each week “as circumstances change and the waiting list may become available” and “sorry for any inconvenience”.

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “Patients who require NHS dental care are able to contact their own dental practice to arrange an urgent or routine NHS dental appointment.

"If patients do not regularly attend a dental practice, they can contact the dental helpline to make an urgent/emergency appointment.

“A patient may be able to access immediate treatment from our Emergency Department if they have had a traumatic injury to teeth or jaws as a result of an accident; bleeding from a recent surgical site that will not stop; or increased swelling that is causing difficulty breathing and/or swallowing.

“Patients who are housebound or residing in a care home can request urgent or routine NHS appointments by contacting the Dental Helpline or by emailing.

“The wait times between practices will vary and not all practices will be in a position to accept new patients to their waiting list.

"This will be dependent on their capacity, whilst ensuring patient care is prioritised”.

The dental helpline is open Monday-Friday 9am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4pm.

The spokesperson added: “All dental practices are independent contractors and therefore waiting times are held by individual practices."