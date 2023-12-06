If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

Kristoff

This stunning little fella came in as a stray.

He is now ready to head to a new home.

Kristoff would prefer to be the only pet in a house, but would love going for walks with friendly dogs that he can play with.

He would not be able to live with cats or other small furry pets, but he can live with children aged 12 years or older who won't overwhelm him.

He would love a private garden to run around and play in with his heart's content, and he would like his leaving hours to be built up gradually to two to four hours on his own.

Rex

Rex came in as a stray into our care.

He loves going for walks.

He should be the only dog in his new home along with his own garden.

Rex would also need a relatively quiet neighbourhood and be walked in areas away from heavy dog traffic.

He can live with children aged 16 years or older and can be left up to two to four hours on his own if built up slowly.

Pebbles

Pebbles is a beautiful older girl who adores contact with people. At 10 years old she is still full of life.

She walks really well on a lead and is responding well to her basic training. We are currently looking for owners who can walk her in quieter areas.

Pebbles would prefer owners home during the day who can slowly build up any time she is left alone.

She may need help with toilet training initially.

Pebbles could live with children 12 years and over.

Scooby

Scooby is a gorgeous rough coated lurcher who arrived as a stray.

Scooby is a big boy and can lack self-awareness at times.

He walks well on the lead and is happy to meet new people out.

Scooby is looking to be the only dog in the household. He can be left for short periods and travels well even on longer journeys.

Scooby is looking for an adult-only household. He is an athletic boy so will need high fencing in his new garden.

Dr Suess

A striking boy looking for a laid-back home.

Dr Seuss’ ideal home would be one without young children, where he can enjoy his morning walk and be back home in time for an afternoon nap.

He arrived in our care as a stray so we don’t have any prior history on him.

Dr Seuss can be a sensitive boy and tends to approach new things with caution, so he appreciates a calm and gentle approach to training.