The business, at 80-81 Commercial Road, in Newport, was described as “good” for cleanliness and condition of facilities, “good” for the management of food safety, and satisfactory for hygienic food handling.

A previous story in the Argus wrongly used a photograph of Shawarma City with an article about a different takeaway in the same road. This was a mistake and we are sorry.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Shawarma City also has a 4.6 out of five rating on Google reviews.

Ratings are all correct at time of publishing.