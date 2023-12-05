That is exactly what 49-year-old John Solosy, from St Mellons, is doing with his team The Big Oardeal of three friends, met through the military, but forged as friends through love of rugby. They will be competing in the Atlantic Challenge – The World’s Toughest Row this month.

Starting from San Sebastian in De La Gomera, The Canaries, the teams will battle with sleep deprivation, salt sores, and physical extremes in the isolated expanse of the wild waters before crossing the finishing line at Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua.

And in setting himself the challenge of the marathon row, expected to take 35 days, Solosy has also set himself the target of raising £25,000 for Challenge Wales to help youngsters from Gwent and the rest of Wales to have transformational sailing adventures.

This award-winning Penarth-based sailing charity provides transformative and innovative outdoor education activities at sea working with young people to foster personal growth and development, improve their mental health and unlock their potential regardless of their background or ability.

The Big Ordeal team comprises component of John Ashton, 36, of Cardiff, and Richard Janes, 48, and former Welsh Guards (officer) James Bracey, both from Norfolk.

If there is going to be any finger pointing in mid Atlantic as to whose stupid idea this was, then it will be pointing at John Solosy.

Since leaving the Royal Regiment of Wales he had missed the challenges achieving big tasks, and six years ago he had the idea of doing the Atlantic Challenge. It went onto the back burner as he started out with his own business, until Janes and Bracey prompted him to push the button on their midlife challenge.

He said: “None of us had rowed until this year. Our first rowing outing was in February. We got trained by Penarth Ocean Rowing Club. They were such good tutors, and taught us the skills needed to glide and sea rowing techniques.”

During the summer they managed to fit in a couple of 72-hour and 48-hour training rows, with two hours on and two hours off, to prepare them for the Atlantic, before their 28ft specially-built Rannock Adventures boat was shipped out to the Canaries in preparation for the start of the race.

Mr Solosy said: “My parents think I am mad. My wife and children have been incredibly supportive, but think I am mad for wanting to do it and put myself through it.”

But, unlike climbing Everest, Arctic and Antarctic treks, and sailing adventures, this is a challenge where once out in the ocean, it is up to you to deal with any challenges. It is not in the hands of a skipper or trek leader.

As for the choice of charity, Challenge Wales fits the bill, as it helps young and often disadvantaged people build confidence and find new skills to help them in life through sailing adventures on their ocean yachts.

To donate to Challenge Wales through The Big Ordeal go to www.justgiving.com/team/thebigoardealteam