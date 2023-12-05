Arthur revealed on Monday (December 4) that he would be performing at Swansea's Singleton Park on July 18, 2024.

The British singer/songwriter is known for hits including Say You Won't Let Go, Impossible and has even done a take on Rewrite The Stars from The Greatest Showman movie with Anne-Marie.

He is one of the biggest streaming artists in the world with 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Arthur, talking about his gig in Swansea, said: "A night singing my songs out in the open air of Singleton Park, what could be better.

“For an artist, nothing compares to being able to connect with your audience, in the moonlight, it brings that pure festival vibe to the performance. I can’t wait, Swansea, here I come.”

Arthur will be performing an array of his hits at the South Wales performance and will also be joined by some "special guests".

How to get tickets to see James Arthur at Swansea's Singleton Park?





Tickets for James Arthur's summer 2024 gig at Singleton Park, Swansea, go on sale on Friday (December 8).

You can purchase tickets by visiting the My Ticket website.