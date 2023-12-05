Kiera Jones, 17, from Tredegar but with links to Caerphilly, was reported missing on Tuesday, November 28, having last been seen in Blackwood and wearing a pink hooded top, pink crop top, black boots and carrying a cream bag.

Gwent Police shared that she had been found on their X, formerly Twitter, account at 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 5.

They thanked the public for their assistance in finding her.

The full statement said: "17-year-old Kiera Jones, from #Tredegar, who had been reported as missing has now been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."