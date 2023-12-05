South Wales Police confirmed the arrest at around 4.30pm this afternoon, Tuesday, December 5, after a manhunt that lasted several hours.

Officers were called just before 9.10am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road in Aberfan.

The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident, drawing an armed police response and street cordon as an hours-long search ensued.

The woman - who is reportedly pregnant - was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said they sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene, where the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service delivered advanced critical care support.

The patient was transported to hospital by road.

Local schools entered lockdown procedures to keep children and staff safe inside.

Greenfield Special School on Duffryn Rd, Pentrebach, announced the resumption of normal procedures just before 2pm this afternoon, though the Christmas fayre – scheduled for this evening – will not take place until tomorrow, Friday 6.

Gerald Jones MP and Dawn Bowden MS for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney said they had spoken to police about a “serious incident” in Aberfan and urged residents to cooperate with officers while enquiries were ongoing.

Lynne Terrett, from Merthyr Tydfil, told the PA news agency that her daughter, Kira Terrett, alerted neighbours to the stabbing when she screamed.

“My daughter screamed, and people came out from everywhere,” she said. “If she had not screamed, people would not have gone out.”

She added that her daughter was “very shook up” after the incident.

Susan Prothero told the agency she lives in a “very quiet area” and “nothing like this” has happened in her 30 years living in Aberfan.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “Following a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr, earlier this morning, officers have arrested a 28-year-old man from Merthyr on suspicion of attempt [sic] murder.

“He is currently in police custody.”