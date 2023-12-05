The burglary took place at a property in Penybryn Road, Penygarn, near Pontypool sometime between 12.30pm on Saturday, November 25 and 5.25pm on Sunday, November 26.

Among the items taken were a 1960s designer diamond brooch, eternity ring with five diamonds, a gold Albert watch chain, and a Wimbledon football sporting medal.

Pictures of some of the items stolen

Officer in the case, PC Greg Elliot said: “Many of these items are unique and hold a significant amount of sentimental value to the victim.

“We would be interested in speaking to anyone who can help our enquiries, especially if you believe that you’ve seen any of the items, or anyone has tried to sell you something which could match the description of those taken.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300403092.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.