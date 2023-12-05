Emergency services were called just before 9.10am this morning, Tuesday, December 5, to a report of a stabbing on Moy Road, Aberfan.

South Wales Police officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who delivered advanced critical care support at the scene.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, who is reportedly pregnant, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, by road.

She remains in hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 28-year-old man from Merthyr is in police custody (Image: Wales News Service)

With armed officers out on the streets, police asked people to avoid the area so they could “effectively” search for the suspect behind the attack.

MP for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney Gerald Jones encouraged people to cooperate, as did MS Dawn Bowden, who urged residents to act according to police advice.

A police cordon remained in place for hours while armed officers led efforts to find the suspected stabber.

Lynne Terrett from Merthyr Tydfil told the PA news agency her daughter’s scream alerted neighbours to the alleged attack.

“My daughter screamed and people came out from everywhere,” she said, adding that her daughter was "very shook up" after witnessing the incident first hand.

At around 4.30pm this afternoon, South Wales Police confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old man from the Merthyr area on suspicion of attempted murder.

Addressing both regional and national media at Merthyr Tydfil Police Station, Chief Inspector Rob Miles said: “I appreciate there will be a real sense of shock to the community where the attack happened in broad daylight.”

The suspect, who is in police custody at the time of publication, is known to the victim. Police believe the attack was targeted.

After local schools initiated lockdown procedures, with no children or staff allowed in or out, the chief inspector said officers had ensured pupils could leave safely and at the usual time.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and the wider community,” he said.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support throughout the police operation while we traced and arrested the suspect.”