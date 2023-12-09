Here at the Argus, we love a good pub, so we have compiled a list all of the boozers in Gwent currently up for sale.

The Angel Pub, Baneswell

The Angel Pub, Baneswell (Image: Google Maps)

This former pub is up for sale and could reportedly be turned into flats.

Located on West Street in Baneswell, the pub went on the market in February of this year.

Paul Fosh Auctions has placed opening bids at £130,000, with planning permission granted in principle for four flats.

Only one street over from the former site of Le Pub, this was a popular former haunt of Newport’s residents.

The Lamb, Newport

On the market for £250,000, this former city centre public house boasts an attractive Victorian style open plan bar, good size catering kitchen and four owner bedrooms.

It has previously been a specialist real ale venue and is currently closed.

The Six Bells, Newport

The Six Bells, Newport (Image: Google)

Having originally closed down in 2018, this former pub has been left empty and unused for the last five years.

Most recently, plans were submitted in August 2021 by Hub Enterprises to demolish the site and turn it into three cottages, but in January 2022, these plans were thrown out following local backlash.

Since then, there have been discussions about potentially using the space as a community hub, but nothing official has materialised.

The Cripple Creek Inn, Usk

The Cripple Creek Inn, Usk (Image: Google)

This freehold pub is currently on the market with Sidney Phillips at £950,000.

Currently a renowned and successful pub and restaurant, it boasts a turnover of £1 million per year, and is for sale after 26 years under the same landlord.

There is a five-section interconnecting bar and dining facilities, two separate residential flats and extensive gardens and car parking.

Wye Valley Hotel, Tintern

This freehold pub is on the market for £675,000.

A riverside village hotel with great architectural appeal, it provides a restaurant with lounge area, public bar, seven en-suite bedrooms and a family suite, parking and 0.7 acre of garden.

It has a current turnover of £350,000 online per year and is for sale after 21 years.

The New Court Inn, Usk

A freehold pub on the market for £575,000, this Grade II-listed Georgian property provides letting accommodation, a garden, a two-section bar, two split level restaurants and six en-suite letting bedrooms.

It has a turnover of £330,000 per year and has planning consent for a separate two-bed cottage.

The Beaufort Arms, Gilwern

A freehold pub looking for offers of £525,000, recently renovated and close to the wharf on the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal.

It boasts an open-plan characterful trading area, three ensuite rooms and an enclosed trade garden.

The Corn Exchange, Gilwern

A freehold pub on the market for £375,000, this character cottage style public house is located in a sought after canalside village and boasts a public bar, two-section restaurant, private accommodation, a large car park and two outside seating areas.

The pub is being sold with vacant possession.

The Gwesty, Brynmawr

This freehold pub with an established wet trade is on the market for £365,000 in a prominent town centre location and is furnished to a very good standard.

It has an open plan L-shaped lounge and bar with an interconnecting restaurant and self-contained basement bar with a very popular trade garden at the front of the property.

The Carpenters Arms, Chepstow

Carpenters Arms, Chepstow (Image: Google)

This character village freehouse is for sale for £330,000 after 13 years under the current landlords and boasts six inter-connecting beamed and stone-flagged bar areas, two bedrooms for owner accommodation and a large car park.

Puddlers Arms, Rhymney

On the market for £295,000, this substantial community pub and restaurant is located at the edge of the town in the Heads of the Valley.

Including two bars and public house lets on a five-year tenancy, it offers a large catering kitchen, seven private owners’ bedrooms and outline planning permission for the creation of three one-bed flats and the retention of the pub.

The Prince of Wales, Princetown, Caerphilly

Looking for offers of £280,000, this catering-led public house is set on the fringe of the Bannau Brycheiniog, or Brecon Beacons, National Park.

It offers numerous bedrooms and en-suites with letting possibilities, three bedrooms for owner use, a characterful lounge-bar, separate restaurants, a car park and private garden.

Scarrets, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale

On the market for £275,000, this public bar with bi-folding doors out into the large trade garden has been done up to an excellent standard, and includes a large lounge bar, a first-floor function room.

The Sally Inn, Pontypool

This freehold pub is on the market after 15 years under the same owners, looking for offers of £265,000.

Located in a popular residential suburb, it offers three or potentially four bar areas, two owner bedrooms and a good size garden and car park.

The Globe, Talywain

Up for sale for a freehold price of £225,000 this traditional Victorian public house has two well-furnished bars, recently refurbished and upgraded owner accommodation and has regular, healthy local custom.

The current owners are selling after 13 years.

The Inn Place, Tredegar

The Inn Place, Tredegar (Image: Google)

Set at a price of £145,000, this substantial freehouse has split level open plan bar areas, a function room that can double as a cocktail bar, a large car park and is set in 0.5 acres of land.

It currently has a per year turnover of £149,000 and is run under management at EPC rate E.