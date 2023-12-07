Changes to the car parking rules for shoppers at Marks and Spencer Foodhall in Chepstow came into force on Tuesday, December 5.

Users of the car park, which was previously free, are now required to pay £1 for the privilege.

Although customers of Marks and Spencer will be refunded - as long as they spend at least £5 - this means shoppers using the car park while shopping elsewhere will no longer be able to park for free.

Anyone who is only at the shop to use the click and collect service or the laundrette are allowed to park for free for 15 minutes.

The car park is now managed by parking giant Euro Car Parks, and the paying machines are now in use.

According to a post shared on Facebook, Marks and Spencer Foodhall have ensured that a member of the Euro Car Parks team is present for the foreseeable future to assist with any problems arising from using the machines.

A spokesperson said on Facebook: “This is to ensure that all M&S Customers have ease of parking. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Despite the post confirming the new car parking rules, many residents who will be impacted by this took to social media to express their annoyance, including commenting directly under the official post on Facebook, particularly where it has been shared to a number of community groups in the area.

One person shared that despite the cost-of-living crisis, they were more frustrated by “the hassle” involved by needing to queue and pay for parking at a machine, while another described it as “seriously irritating and poor PR”.

The car park machines will accept cash or card. Customers can also download the Ringo app onto their mobiles and pay for parking using their phone.

There is no need for customers to display a ticket in their car window as the car park operates via an ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) camera. Previous two hour maximum stay and no return within two hours rules still apply.

Marks and Spencer was contacted for further comment.