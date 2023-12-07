JOSEPH ANTHONY SHORT, 28, of Lea Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £564 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS MCMURDO, 21, of Coverack Road, Newport must pay £603 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to committing an offence under the Malicious Communications Act 1988 by sending his victim a threatening letter on October 10, 2022.

KEIRA SMITH-STYLES, 22, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to take measures to secure that the transfer of household waste was authorised.

MATTHEW WHITE, 32, of Alton Terrace, Pontypool must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

GARETH DAVIES, 38, of Bryn Coch, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was conditionally discharged for two years after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on April 10.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

DALE EVANS, 29, of Heol Aneurin, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on School Street, Llanbradach with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on October 28.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and pay £85 costs.

BEN WILLIAMS, 25, of Woodfield, Blackwood must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed on May 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS CARL YOUNG, 60, of Caerwent Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £486 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way, Newport on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BARBARA JOYCE SANDERS, 59, of Russell Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL MUNROE KIRK, 37, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTIAN ANDREI STANCIU, 20, of East Grove Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

CLAIRE COLLINS, 55, of Pilton Vale, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on May 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

AMY CLAIRE CRAIG, 39, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on May 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.