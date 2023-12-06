Live

Lane closed on Newport M4 between J27 and J26

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Lane three is currently closed between J27 High Cross and J26 Malpas eastbound due to a three-way crash.
  • The crash is causing severe congestion and delays are increasing, according to the AA.

