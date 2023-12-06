Ieuan Thomas, 21, was last seen around 11.30am on Tuesday 5 December near Tan-Y-Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as around 5 ft 11" tall of slim build. He has dark brown hair and a tattoo on the front of his neck.

The 21-year-old was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose coat.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for information to find Ieuan Thomas who has been reported as missing.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300413339.”