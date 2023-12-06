After the 60th anniversary episodes starring fan-favourites David Tennant and Catherine Tate, viewers are now eager to see where Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa takes the programme.

Until recently, his debut was unknown with many speculating when the Christmas special might air on TV.

Luckily, the BBC has now revealed when we can expect to watch another exciting episode of Doctor Who.

It's time for the Doctor to play a new game with an old enemy... 🃏#DoctorWho: THE GIGGLE, coming 9th December to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/MQDITzReMq — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 2, 2023

When will the Doctor Who Christmas special air?





The Doctor Who Christmas special - The Chuch on Ruby Road will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 25 (Christmas Day) at around 5:55pm.

What is the Doctor Who Christmas special about?





The Christmas special will see the 15th Doctor take over from David Tennant's 14th iteration and face off against mythical and mysterious goblins.

They will also meet their newest companion Ruby Rose who was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby.

Ruby, who lives with her mother Carla and grandmother, Cherry, has her world turned upside down as she meets the time-travelling alien.

Who is starring in the Doctor Who Christmas special?





Aside from Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Rose, here are some of the actors starring in the festive special:

Davina McCall as Herself

Michelle Greenidge as Ruby's mum Carla

Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

The Doctor Who Christmas special - The Church on Ruby Road will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 25 at around 5:55pm.