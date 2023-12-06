A MAN was tasered last night after being found with a weapon last night near a McDonalds.
The drink driver was reported to Gwent Police from staff at McDonald’s.
The force attended the scene, a man was tasered and arrested after being in possession of a weapon in a public place.
The man’s vehicle was linked to high value thefts and stolen items were found.
Last night was a busy shift for Gwent Police with the force also responding to a report of persons acting suspiciously in Caldicot.
The force said they were at the scene in ‘minutes’ conducting area searches.
A bike, which had been stolen just minutes earlier, was found in a bush.
The bike is now back with the owner and an investigation is ongoing.
Also, last night Gwent Police disqualified a driver from driving until April 2024 in Undy due to the car having no insurance.
The driver was reported, and the vehicle was also seized.
Gwent Police called the night ‘a busy shift for team one.’
