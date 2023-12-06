But some concerns have been expressed that redeveloping the Civic Centre is now a priority ahead of the former Nantyglo comprehensive school site.

Councillors were given an update on the potential developments at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Place Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, December 5.

The discussion followed on from last committee meeting in October when redeveloping some “prime site” council land had been discussed.

At that meeting council officers had said that they expected to receive “expressions of interest” to develop the former Nantyglo comprehensive school site by Christmas.

The former Blaenau Gwent Civic Centre.

Cllr Sonia Behr who represents Nantyglo said: “On the Nantyglo site, it was said there would be expressions of interest by December.

“I’m wondering if there have been any and whether it will start moving soon for housing?”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins believed councillors should receive regular updates on progression at the former Nantyglo school as it is a site of some “magnitude.”

“It’s huge and could be a catalyst in turning our housing situation around, ” said Cllr Hodgins.

Corporate director for regeneration and community services, Ellie Fry said: “The first of our two sites that have gone to market has been the Civic Centre site.

The former site of Nantyglo Comprehensive School. Picture: Google Street View

“We’re expecting some interest in that to come back to us after Christmas.

“The Nantyglo site will be the second site to go out.”

Councillors expressed their surprise in the change of circumstances and Ms Fry explained that the change is: “down to resources dealing with one site is quite a lot.”

She added that the council was marketing the site in a new way and doing it with one to begin with would be “less complicated.”

Ms Fry said: “There are a number of reasons why one site has gone out rather than two sites and the fact we are looking at a different way of developing the site.”

“I suppose it’s a pilot and the Civic Centre is the smaller site.”

Cllr Behr said: “So there’s a change of plan – it’s disappointing that you’ve decided to do the Civic Centre site before Nantyglo.”

In the Ebbw Vale placemaking plan developing the now demolished Civic Centre is one of six core ambitions for the town.

The expectation is that the site and its surrounding area becomes an “exemplary neighbourhood” of modern home in a sustainable “green” setting.