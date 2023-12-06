FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle a fire in a flat’s kitchen, prompting a large emergency services response.
Firefighters were called to reports of a domestic fire on Forest Close, Newport, at around 6.56pm on Friday, December 1.
Crews from Duffryn and Malpas Fire and Rescue Stations were called to the scene, alongside their emergency services colleagues.
The fire was found in the kitchen of a ground floor flat, and firefighters were able to put out the blaze.
A stop message was received at approximately 7.51pm.
