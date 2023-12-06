Firefighters were called to reports of a domestic fire on Forest Close, Newport, at around 6.56pm on Friday, December 1.

Crews from Duffryn and Malpas Fire and Rescue Stations were called to the scene, alongside their emergency services colleagues.

The fire was found in the kitchen of a ground floor flat, and firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

A stop message was received at approximately 7.51pm.

Emergency services on Forest Close, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 6.56pm on Friday, December 1, 2023, we received reports of a domestic fire on Forest Close, Newport.

“Crews from Duffryn and Malpas Fire and Rescue Stations attended the incident, alongside our emergency services colleagues.

“The fire was discovered in the kitchen of a ground floor flat, and our crews helped to manage it.

“A stop message was received at approximately 7.51pm.”