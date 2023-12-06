Earlier this morning Gwent Police appealed for information to find Ieuan Thomas, who had been reported as missing.

Mr Thomas had last been seen at around 11.30am on Tuesday, December 5, near Tan-Y-Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly and officers were concerned for his welfare.

In an update Gwent Police announced that Mr Thomas who had been reported as missing to police has now been found.

The force also thanked the public for sharing their appeal.