A 21-YEAR-OLD man from Caerphilly who was reported missing this morning has been found.
Earlier this morning Gwent Police appealed for information to find Ieuan Thomas, who had been reported as missing.
Mr Thomas had last been seen at around 11.30am on Tuesday, December 5, near Tan-Y-Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly and officers were concerned for his welfare.
In an update Gwent Police announced that Mr Thomas who had been reported as missing to police has now been found.
The force also thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here