A WOMAN accused of being involved in a conspiracy to supply class A drugs has been denied bail.
Kelly Balchin, 38, from Newport was remanded in custody following the bail application made at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant has been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and ecstasy.
Balchin, of John Ireland Close, is due to appear in court for a pre-trial review on December 19.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article