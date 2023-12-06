Longfellow Road in Caldicot is closed up to and including Friday, December 8.

The emergency closure has been put in place by Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Welsh Water, for urgent water main repairs.

Monmouthshire County Council have put a clearly signed diversion in place for drivers to follow. The closure will be in place from the junction with Tennyson Road to the junction with Shakespeare Drive.

Drivers are being advised to follow the diversion into the right turning into Shakespeare Drive, turn left, then left again into Tennyson Road, then follow the road all the way along until it re-joins with Longfellow Road by turning right out of Tennyson Road.

The council has reassured drivers that warning signs of the closure and clear diversion route arrows are already in place on the impacted route.