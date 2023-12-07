An inspection of the borough’s education authority in March 2022 placed it in special measures, prompting an overhaul of the department and the way it supports schools, with inspectors Estyn continuing to monitor its performance.

Torfaen Borough Council’s full meeting on December 5 was updated on the outcome of Estyn’s most recent monitoring visit, in June this year, and Jason O’Brien, the strategic director for children and families, said: “With it being a first monitoring visit it is too early to fully measure the impact of the many recent changes.”

But Mr O’Brien said more children are now attending school in Torfaen, which is one of the department’s key priorities.

He said: “There’s been some positive progress in terms of improved attendance, at primary it has increased in year from 98.1 per cent to 98.7, and at secondary from 83.7 per cent to 86.4 per cent.

“Attendance remains a national issue and the local authority is aware we need to do more to improve attendance and has campaigns with the aim of achieving our aspiration of at least 95 per cent attendance.”

Overall attendance in Torfaen, according to unverified fortnightly data released by the the Welsh Government, is 91 per cent.

Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood Labour councillor Alfie Best asked how the increased attendance compared to other local authorities and across Wales.

Education officer Andy Rothwell cited the Welsh Government’s unverified figures and said Torfaen is catching up with the Welsh average that is 91.3 per cent.

He said: “We’ve narrowed the gap considerably, this time last year we were about a per cent and a half away from the Welsh average. We’re really pleased with the progress but there is still a way to go to get back to where we were.”

He thanked the education welfare service for the work it was putting in with families on attendance and also said feedback is that the ‘Not In Miss Out’ campaign, which includes banners at schools, is having an impact.

He said that focused “not just on the negatives” of missing school but the benefits of attendance and praised Cwmbran High for using its social media to highlight its extra-curricular activities including sport, drama and music.

Last month the council announced it had prosecuted the parents of a child with a 62 per cent attendance rate, after it claimed they had failed to engage with support offered. The parents were each ordered to pay £676 in fines and costs by magistrates.

The council said it also introduced a new attendance policy in March which has allowed it to impose fixed penalty fines for missing just five school days and said it issued 66 such fines by November 10 this year. Parents who fail, or who are unable to pay, a fixed penalty fine can face court action and the possibility of higher fines.

During the June monitoring visit Estyn inspectors were updated on the enhanced support the council is offering to pupils with additional learning needs and their families.

The next monitoring visit is due to take place in January when inspectors will look at progress made for improving outcomes for learners, particularly in secondary schools.