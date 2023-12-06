For the first time, select hospitals without a nearby Starbucks shop will also receive deliveries of coffee from the brand with drinks like the Frappuccino Mocha Flavoured Chilled Coffee being sent.

NHS staff at hospitals with brand locations participating in the We Proudly Serve Starbucks scheme will also receive free Caramel Waffles to go along with their beverage.

Speaking of the new reward for NHS workers, Alex Rayner, General Manager at Starbucks UK, said: “We want to thank NHS staff across the UK for all the work they do and as a token of our appreciation, we are bringing back the free Tall beverage on 6 December for the fourth year running.

"Coffee brings people together and we hope that NHS staff can take a moment today to share the festive joy and raise a coffee to one another to celebrate.

NHS staff will be eligible for free Starbucks coffee in-store. (Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

"We know how much NHS staff have enjoyed taking part in this special day and it’s something we look forward to year after year, so we are thrilled to see our partnership with NHS Charities Together flourish and our offer extend to more NHS workers than ever before.

"We look forward to building on this success so we can continue to give back to the communities we serve.”

Louise McCathie, Director of Fundraising at NHS Charities Together, said: “We deeply appreciate our partnership with Starbucks and are proud to see its ongoing work and support for NHS Charities Together.

“This day is an opportunity to show how much NHS staff and their work are appreciated and valued across the UK.

"Winter is always a challenging time for the NHS so we hope this will encourage them to pause and take a moment to enjoy this festive period.”

The free Starbucks coffee will be offered to NHS staff on December 6. (Image: Starbucks)

How can NHS workers get free coffee from Starbucks?





To get free coffee, staff will need to show their NHS work card before having their order made on Wednesday, December 6.

NHS workers at 19 select hospitals in remote locations across the UK are also eligible for donated deliveries of the Frappuccino Mocha Flavoured Chilled Coffee and Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte Premium Instant Coffees.

Find out more on the Starbucks website.