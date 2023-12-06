Speaking on his ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, he shared that a deadline for the schemes looms.

Back in February 2023, Lewis discussed the matter with many unknown claimants able to receive thousands of pounds in support.

The ITV show shared the story of Charlene and her partner Steve whom she shares a child.

Charlene's life changed when Steve suddenly died from an asthma attack leaving her worried for fiances.

She shared that Steve often took care of life and house insurance, sharing that he earned £60,000 a year whilst her salary was at £16,000.

Steve's planning was able to save the couple's house and pay the mortgage but Charlene struggled with day-to-day costs.

After watching Lewis's show back in February, she found out she could claim a Widowed Parent's Allowance.

Altogether, Charlene was able to claim over £39,000 at £706 a month until her son leaves full-time education.

Do you have a partner who died since 2001? Check if you’re eligible for support payments… https://t.co/GqI6v5Cpxd #MartinLewis — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) December 5, 2023

The touching story made Lewis emotional as he was seen holding back the tears discussing Charlene's stories.

Hoping to help others, the Money Saving Expert explained how the Widowed Parents Allowance and Bereavement Support Payment scheme works.

Martin Lewis urges people to check if they can claim bereavement support

Lewis urged those who think they can claim to do it soon as a deadline approaches, explaining that following a court change, unmarried couples with bereavement help can get backdated claims but must do so before 8 February 2024.

The money expert added that unmarried couples are only eligible for the scheme if they have children as their children can also benefit from the support.

Lewis also added that the scheme is only for people under state pension age.

You can find out more information on the Widowed Parent's Allowance via the government website.