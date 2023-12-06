Corrie Winston, 21, from Caerphilly was told that what he did to his victim could have an impact upon her for the rest of her life.

The defendant was told that any aspirations he had of being a social worker were in tatters.

Winston, of Winston Upper Capel Street, Bargoed, appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court after he admitted sexual assault on a female on January 7, 2022.

It was said in mitigation that he had pleaded guilty to the offence.

Judge Simon Mills told Winston: “This will always be on your record.

“It'll affect many, many different aspects of the way you want to go about your life.

“Just to give you a couple of examples, it will be impossible for you now, if you wanted to, to move to countries like Australia or America.

“You just won't be able to do it because you won't get the visa.”

The judge added: “The implications of what you've done will follow you for, no doubt, the rest of your life.

“And indeed what you did will affect your victim for very, very many years as well. Possibly for the rest of her life.”

Winston was jailed for 19 months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He must complete a sex offender programme as directed by the probation service and he was made the subject of a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Winston must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

Winston was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.

The terms of the restraining order prevent him for contacting his victim directly or indirectly.

Any breaches of his sentence will be reserved to Judge Mills