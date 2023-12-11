MSs held a debate on the Infrastructure bill, which would streamline the consent process for significant renewable energy infrastructure with the goal of creating a “one-stop shop”.

Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies, speaking on behalf of the Senedd's legislation committee, which made 50 recommendations, raised concerns about ministerial powers within the bill.

The backbencher criticised the inclusion of 'Henry VIII' clauses which would allow ministers to change the law in future without full parliamentary scrutiny.

He explained: “We have concerns that five of the 14 Henry VIII powers in the bill could be exercised by the Welsh Government without the Senedd having any knowledge that the law that it has approved has been modified.”

Mr Davies said the bill, which contains more than 80 delegated powers, does not constrain ministers’ powers as fully as it should.

He told the Senedd: “These are enduring powers. They are not one-off powers we're being asked to delegate.”

Llyr Gruffydd, who chairs the climate committee, which made 20 recommendations, raised similar concerns, saying the bill is over-reliant on delegated legislation.

He said: “This approach not only undermines the Senedd’s capacity to conduct thorough scrutiny, but also casts doubt on how effectively the bill will deliver on its policy intentions.

“The anticipated one-stop-shop approach that the minister has heralded, for example, remains nebulous without these critical details.”

Mr Gruffydd told MSs that the bill requires significant amendments to make it a workable and effective cornerstone of the planning process.

The Plaid Cymru MS for North Wales said the bill includes scant detail on engagement “which frustrates genuine public involvement and hinders transparency”.

Mr Gruffydd also criticised a lack of detail around transitional arrangements between current and future systems, with the new process set to be implemented by mid-2025.

Janet Finch-Saunders, the Conservatives’ shadow climate minister, raised concerns about a shortage of council planning and legal officers.

Ms Finch-Saunders said her party would support the bill during the debate on Tuesday December 5 but “numerous fundamental problems” must be addressed in future.

Delyth Jewell, her Plaid Cymru counterpart, raised the importance of balancing major infrastructure development with the need to safeguard the environment.

Julie James, responding for the Welsh Government, stressed that she would consider committees’ recommendations and respond fully in writing following the debate.

She said ministers have sought to limit Henry VIII clauses to small and specific matters, pointing out that the legislation committee suggested an additional nine powers.

Ms James said: “The bill introduces a modern and simplified regime for the consenting of significant infrastructure projects in Wales, both on the land and in the territorial sea.

“I am committed to an efficient and effective consenting regime that makes a positive contribution to our social, economic and environmental prosperity.”

The bill now moves to 'stage two' which will see the Senedd’s climate committee consider amendments proposed by MSs.