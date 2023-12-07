The bull breed, aged only a year or two, was found tied to the gates of the RSPCA Animal Centre yesterday morning, Tuesday December 5 at around 12.30am.

The dog is described as having a ‘good temperament’ and is ‘friendly.’

The person who left the dog was caught on the centre’s CCTV, the charity is now appealing for information.

The people who left the dog were caught on the RSPCA's CCTV (Image: RSPCA)

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: “We are very saddened that this poor dog has been dumped at one of our centre’s gates.

“He has a good temperament and is friendly but wasn’t microchipped. He must have been very frightened and confused being left there in the cold.

“We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them.

The poor abandoned is thought to be aged between one and two (Image: RSPCA)

“But we ask for people not to abandon and dump these animals - but to seek help from charities and organisations out there.

“A misunderstanding about the true cost of pet ownership is one of the main reasons why we believe that animals end up being abandoned and we’d urge people to do their research and to consider rescuing instead of buying.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the charity on 0300 123 8018 and to quote reference number 1193369.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSCPA (Image: RSPCA)

The RSPCA has seen a 61% rise in abandonment incidents in Wales from 997 in 2020 to 1,610 this year.

Ms Daniels said: “We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Wales. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.



“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”

This year the RSPCA is asking supporters to Join the Christmas Rescue by donating to help rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who need them.